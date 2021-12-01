WWE NXT Reveals Full WarGames Card

Tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 solidified the card for NXT WarGames this coming Sunday, deciding which teams had the advantage in the Men and Women’s WarGames matches and even adding one more match to the loaded WarGames card. During tonight’s episode, a match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray delivered brutal falls and hits thanks to the ladder and resulted in Ray getting the advantage for her team. Meanwhile, an amazing match between Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker resulted in Breakker getting the advantage for Team 2.0, and you can find the full card below.

First let’s talk about the Men’s WarGames match. It will be Pete Dunne, LA Knight, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and Gargano taking on Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller, and of course, Breakker’s Team 2.0 has the advantage, so they will have the first reinforcements coming into the cage.

TheN we have the Women’s WarGames match, which will have Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Ray, and Cora Jade taking on Kai and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Ray won the advantage for the Women’s match.

Then we had a final confrontation between Joe Gacy (with Harland by his side) and Diamond Mine. Gacy was about to have an intergender match before Diamond Mine interrupted him, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong got in his face ahead of their match on Sunday. This match will be for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship as well.

Then we had the final battle of words between Duke Hudson and Cameron Grimes, who are set to have a Hair vs Hair match on Sunday. Hudson already cut some of Grimes’ hair previously, but he wants to take it all on Sunday, and Grimes wants to return the favor.

The final match to be added to the card comes after Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner defeated Legado del Fantasma tonight. O’Reilly and Wagner will now take on Imperium on Sunday for the NXT Tag Team Championship, so we could have new Champions.

Here’s a streamlined version of the card.

Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Women’s WarGames Match: Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray vs Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong vs Joe Gacy

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

