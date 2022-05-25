WWE NXT Reveals New Title Match for In Your House

✖

The card for WWE NXT's In Your House just expanded, and it will feature a battle for Championship gold. At the moment there is a NXT Championship match and a North American Championship match as well as an NXT Tag Team Championship match, and now thanks to tonight's NXT there will be a battle for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. The match will have current Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) taking on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who challenged them during tonight's episode. Toxic Attraction then accepted the challenge by the episode's end.

Toxic Attraction then said that they will solidify the challenge on next week's episode, so perhaps we can expect some kind of chaotic contract signing next week. Now, Mandy Rose was also answering a challenge from Wendy Choo, and while she didn't quite accept it yet, we could see a match between them by the time the event happens.

As for the rest of the lineup, the men's NXT Tag Team Championships will also be on the line, with Champions Pretty Deadly taking on Diamond Mine's The Creed Brothers. The Creed Brothers have been close to the Titles but haven't yet claimed them as their own, and In Your House could be where we finally see it happen.

The North American Championship will also be on the line, with Champion Cameron Grimes facing former Champion Carmelo Hayes. During tonight's episode, Grimes told Hayes he would face the person who some are saying is Hayes 2.0 in Nathan Frazer, and that didn't sit well with Hayes. Perhaps Hayes will find a way to get involved next week ahead of their matchup at In Your House.

Finally, we have the NXT Championship match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy, and Gacy once again tried to mess with Breakker's head towards the end of tonight's show. Gacy had his minions come out to attack Breakker and then Breakker used a chair in his match, but it got him disqualified. That is also the stipulation for their Championship match, which says that if Breakker is disqualified, he loses the NXT Championship.

NXT In Your House airs live on Peacock on Saturday, June 4th at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of the In Your House card? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!