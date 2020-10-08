WWE Confirms Ridge Holland's Injuries After Freak Accident on NXT

✖

NXT newcomer Ridge Holland was in a freak accident on this week's NXT when he attempted to catch Oney Lorcan on an outside dive, only for his right leg to buckle under the weight. Holland had to be stretched out of the Capitol Wrestling Center, and on Thursday WWE issued an update on his status. The former rugby star suffered an ankle dislocation and fracture in his left leg and a knee patellar dislocation and patellar tendon rupture in his right leg. The dislocated knee was put into place on the spot, and the ankle was relocated in the emergency room. Holland underwent knee surgery on Thursday.

No word yet on Holland return timetable. He closed out NXT TakeOver 31 by appearing at ringside holding an unconscious Adam Cole over his shoulder, then claimed on NXT that he was paid off by someone else to attack Cole. Whatever plans NXT had for Holland will now have to be put on hold.

This story is developing...