WWE Fans Love Seeing NXT TakeOver: In Your House Bring Back the Classic Set
WWE has brought back the classic In Your House pay-per-view set for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and fans are absolutely loving it! When it was first announced that NXT would be playing into the current constrictions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a throwback to the 1990s In Your House pay-per-view events one of the things fans instantly asked for was a return to the classic set for the new event. It wouldn't be "in your house" without a house, after all, and thankfully WWE came through with faithful recreation of that retro set.
Not only does it have the classic white house look of the original run, it's been modernized a bit thanks to NXT's updated sensibilities. This makes for a perfect blend of retro and modern, and it's definitely set fans up for a great nostalgic event.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the return of the classic set, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Wait, That's Familiar!
I love that #NXTTakeOver brought back the original in your house set— Adam (@eku_adam) June 7, 2020
The Old Set Returns!
They're using the old set!! I love it!! #NXTTakeOver— Greg Clark (@gregclark9880) June 7, 2020
They Really Went Retro!
I like the whole set up like it was back in the day #NXTTakeOver— Tawanna 🌸🤑 | #BLM ✊🏿 (@RElGNSSECTION) June 7, 2020
It Really is Nice!
Damn! The stage is nice. #NXTTakeOver— marcel (@cm_marexcel) June 7, 2020
Amazing.
That set is absolutely amazing #NXTTakeOver— tanj. (@TanjTwit) June 7, 2020
Old School
They brought back the old school In Your House set! Awesome!#NXTTakeOverInYourHouse #NXTTakeOver— Nick (@UltraShadow97) June 7, 2020
It's Been Even Longer than Forever for this Set!
It feels like it’s been forever since the last #NXTTakeOver lets go! Already in love with the In Your House set.— Kirbs (@FryingKirby) June 7, 2020
Better than WrestleMania?
Wow, the set looks better than WrestleMania's. #NXTTakeOver— MAFIOSO 💰 (@mafiosoLIVE) June 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.