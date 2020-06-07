WWE Fans Love Seeing NXT TakeOver: In Your House Bring Back the Classic Set

WWE has brought back the classic In Your House pay-per-view set for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and fans are absolutely loving it! When it was first announced that NXT would be playing into the current constrictions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a throwback to the 1990s In Your House pay-per-view events one of the things fans instantly asked for was a return to the classic set for the new event. It wouldn't be "in your house" without a house, after all, and thankfully WWE came through with faithful recreation of that retro set.

Not only does it have the classic white house look of the original run, it's been modernized a bit thanks to NXT's updated sensibilities. This makes for a perfect blend of retro and modern, and it's definitely set fans up for a great nostalgic event.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the return of the classic set