NXT TakeOver WarGames: The Undisputed Era Defeats Pat McAfee's Faction in Grueling WarGames Match

✖

The Undisputed Era defeating Pat McAfee and the Kings of NXT at Sunday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event in a grueling WarGames Match. The final sequence of the match saw Adam Cole hit Pat McAfee with Panama City Sunrise (the same move he used to win their first match at TakeOver XXX), only for Pete Dunne to make the save and connect with a Bitter End on a Steel chair. Everyone else got involved, culminating in Kyle O'Reilly hitting a diving knee from the top rope onto Lorcan's face (which was covered by a steel chair).

The four closed out the show by looking into the camera and telling everyone that the Undisputed Era were still here and that they would continue to run NXT>

Check out the results from NXT TakeOver: WarGames below: