WWE Announces The Return of NXT UK

WWE's U.K. based brand will return next month for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the main event of NXT TakeOver XXX on Saturday night, a vignette aired promoting the brand's return to the WWE Network on September 17th. The last time that NXT UK had a television event with new matches air was way back on March 7th.

Check out the promo below.

🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧@NXTUK returns this September from our very own studio in London 👊 Let's get to work… pic.twitter.com/yMMId3hlsQ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 23, 2020

The following announcement was published to WWE.com:

The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. The groundbreaking brand features the likes of NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Ilja Dragunov, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and more. Be sure to stay tuned to WWE's digital platforms for more information on the return of NXT UK! The current NXT UK Champion is WALTER. Kay Lee Ray holds the NXT UK Women's Championship. The NXT UK Tag Team Champions are Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang). The brand has had several highly rated television specials of their own. An NXT UK TakeOver event is still scheduled for Dublin, Ireland on October 25th. Time will tell if that event is able to be held or not.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.