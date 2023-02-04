WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Predictions & Pressing Questions: New Champions, New Day, and Surprises
WWE NXT is back on the road for a premium live event later today, and fans are ready to see what NXT Vengeance Day has in store. The card includes a host of Championship Gold on the line, with five Titles up for grabs. By the end of it we could end up seeing some major changes to the Champion structure, though several Champions are currently favorites in their match-ups, so they could still hold court. Plus you never know when WWE NXT might throw a surprise at you, and there is always the possibility of a main roster superstar jumping in or a shocking return. You can find all of our predictions and pressing questions starting on the next slide.
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller will be in a Steel Cage and coupled with the bad blood the two have developed over the course of their feud, this should be a physical and perhaps brutal match. On the NXT Women's Championship side, Roxanne Perez seeks to defend her Title against two threats in Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and even for someone of Perez's talent and skill, that might be too much to overcome.
Then we have the anticpated match between Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes, and despite it not having any Championships on the line, should be one of the best matches of the night. The pure athletic ability on display will probably be close to Hayes vs Ricochet, which just about stole the show, but we'll have to wait and see.
Steel Cage Match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Grayson Waller
NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jacy Jayne vs Gigi Dolin
NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) vs Dijak
NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (C) vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly vs Chase U
Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes
You can watch NXT Vengeance Day live on Peacock on Saturday at 7:45 PM.
Predictions
Matt:
- Women's NXT Championship: Roxanne Perez def. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne
- Carmelo Hayes def. Apollo Crews
- Women's NXT Tag Team Championships: Kiana James and Fallon Henley def. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
- NXT Tag Team Championships: The New Day, Chase U, Pretty Deadly, and Gallus
- NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee def. Dijak
- NXT Championship: Bron Breakker def. Grayson Waller
Nick
- Women's NXT Championship: Roxanne Perez def. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne
- Carmelo Hayes def. Apollo Crews
- Women's NXT Tag Team Championships: Kiana James and Fallon Henley def. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
- NXT Tag Team Championships: Chase U def. The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Gallus
- NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee def. Dijak
- NXT Championship: Grayson Waller def. Bron Breakker
Book 3 Matches You Want After Vengeance Day
Matt: Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller (Triple Threat), Roxanne Perez vs Sonya Deville, Gigi Dolin vs Jacy Jayne
Nick: Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, Grayson Waller (as NXT champ) vs. Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend (I still keep rooting for her)prevnext
Any Big Surprises Or Main Roster Appearances At Vengeance Day?
Matt: I'm not really sure what that would be. Aside from a surprise appearance from a main roster star, I'm not sure what else NXT could do here to really shock me outside of unseating a current Champion. I'll say there will be at least one small surprise, but not sure of anything above that.
Nick: I don't really think so. Despite the new premium live event level of the show, NXT's programs are relatively self-contained. I'm hoping we get a surprise in terms of who the next potential contenders could be, but unfortunately, my hopes aren't high for something outside of a solid show to watch.prevnext
Does The New Day Lose Their NXT Tag Titles? Is It Chase U's Time?
Matt: I would love to see Chase U get the win, as they are a consistent delight every week. That said, I just don't get the sense they will beat The New Day. It feels like New Day's time in NXT isn't quite done yet, and they've done wonders for the Titles by having them on SmackDown.
Nick: Would love it if it's Chase U's time! Don't really see the New Day sticking around for much longer, and I don't really like the other options available in this match. Let's hope it's Chase U because they really deserve some kind of acknowledgment for providing great segments week to week.prevnext
Should A Main Roster Superstar Be Roxanne Perez Next Challenger?
Matt: So right now your biggest heels in NXT are Toxic, Zoey Stark, and Tiffany Stratton, as Isla Dawn is currently in a story with Alba Fyre. Feels like they would want Stratton to get some additional wins under her belt before a Title match against Perez, so Stark might be the best option as her next opponent. If you were going to bring someone from the main roster though, I'd love to see Xia-Li or Sonya Deville jump back over to NXT for a little bit.
Nick: Hmm, maybe? It'd be fun to see someone else come down to give Perez more of a warm up, but I also don't think it's necessary. Just let her dominate the NXT Women's Division for a while!prevnext
What's Should The Future Be For Toxic Attraction?
Matt: Having them in the Title hunt is the best thing for them at this point, but if they lose to Perez, I feel like they are just circling the runway before a main roster call-up. They are so good as a duo that it's a shame they are being broken up, or at least NXT is teasing their break-up. I'm good with a singles run for both, though I think I'd rather see them make the jump to the main roster and be utilized in different groups there. Jayne would be a perfect addition to Damage CTRL, and Dolin would make a perfect partner for Sonya Deville in a tag team, which the main roster needs. I'm hoping main roster run.
Nick: It's better to split them up I think. It's a shame because Toxic Attraction really could have move onto either Raw or SmackDown and took over, but without Mandy, there's really a huge gap in their credibility. Rather than build from square one, it's best to just move on and see what Gigi and Jacy can do on their own.prevnext
Is It Time For A New NXT Champion? Who Should It Be?
Matthew Aguilar: I just don't think someone will dethrone Breakker until Carmelo Hayes gets a shot at the Title, so while I think Waller as Champ would certainly be entertaining, I just don't think Breakker is being knocked off the top spot just yet.
Nick Valdez: I wouldn't mind Grayson Waller taking it! Not only does he hold down several segments by himself, but NXT needs a champ that can cut promos. Bron just really ain't it.prev