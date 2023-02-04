WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Predictions & Pressing Questions: New Champions, New Day, and Surprises

WWE NXT is back on the road for a premium live event later today, and fans are ready to see what NXT Vengeance Day has in store. The card includes a host of Championship Gold on the line, with five Titles up for grabs. By the end of it we could end up seeing some major changes to the Champion structure, though several Champions are currently favorites in their match-ups, so they could still hold court. Plus you never know when WWE NXT might throw a surprise at you, and there is always the possibility of a main roster superstar jumping in or a shocking return. You can find all of our predictions and pressing questions starting on the next slide.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller will be in a Steel Cage and coupled with the bad blood the two have developed over the course of their feud, this should be a physical and perhaps brutal match. On the NXT Women's Championship side, Roxanne Perez seeks to defend her Title against two threats in Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and even for someone of Perez's talent and skill, that might be too much to overcome.

Then we have the anticpated match between Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes, and despite it not having any Championships on the line, should be one of the best matches of the night. The pure athletic ability on display will probably be close to Hayes vs Ricochet, which just about stole the show, but we'll have to wait and see.

Steel Cage Match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jacy Jayne vs Gigi Dolin

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) vs Dijak

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (C) vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly vs Chase U

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes

You can watch NXT Vengeance Day live on Peacock on Saturday at 7:45 PM.

Are you excited for NXT Vengeance Day? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!