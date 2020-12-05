NXT TakeOver War Games Betting Odds Released

✖

Sunday night, WWE NXT presents the 32nd edition of NXT TakeOver. This one, titled War Games, will feature a men's and women's War Games match, a triple threat for the NXT North American Championship, a Strap Match, and a singles match between two of the best in-ring competitors on the brand.

The folks over at BetOnline.ag passed a long the betting odds for Sunday night's event. Does this present some clues as to which way the matches will go? In the past, the betting lines have been pretty close to the actual results, though they don't predict the outcome every time.

Here's the updated WWE NXT TakeOver War Games betting odds:

NXT North American Championship

Leon Ruff (c) vs Johnny Gargano vs Damian Priest

Leon Ruff 1/2

Johnny Gargano 3/2

Damien Priest 9/4

War Games: Team Shotzi vs Team Candice

S.Blackheart, E.Moon, R.Ripley, Io Shirai -200 (1/2)

C.LeRae, D.Kai, R.Gonzalez, T.Storm +150 (3/2)

War Games: The Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee

The Undisputed Era -300 (1/3)

P.McAfee, P.Dunne, D.Burch, O.Lorcan +240 (12/5)

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis -250 (2/5)

Cameron Grimes +200 (2/1)

There are no odds yet for the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher bout.

Most of the odds right now are pretty in-line with how we'd expect the show to go based on television. It feels way too early to take the North American title off of Ruff, Shotzi's team is stacked for War Games, and the Undisputed Era is, well, the Undisputed Era.

We'll have to watch Sunday to see if anything changes. Comicbook.com will have full coverage of NXT TakeOver War Games as it air lives on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

Which match are you most looking forward to at War Games? Let us know in the comments section below!