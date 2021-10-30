WWE NXT’s Mandy Rose Reveals How Helping NXT’s Women’s Division Motivates Her

The Toxic Attraction era has begun in WWE NXT 2.0, as not only did Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships last week but Mandy Rose, the crew’s leader, defeated Raquel Gonzalez to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Rose has become one. of the best parts of the new NXT since she returned to the brand, and while she is enjoying the run of success and her first title in WWE, she is also equally enjoying working with the other talent in NXT. On the most recent episode of The Bump, she talked a bit about helping the women there to find their way and enjoy the moments along the way, something that Paige did for her and Sonya Deville when they were in NXT.

“Yeah, it does and you know, some people out there have made that comparison,” Rose said. “Paige was always an amazing leader for Sonya and I, especially being so early in our career. She always kind of guided us and just gave us some little tips that maybe you don’t think that they’re going to help you in your career whether it’s not relating to wrestling, too. That’s what I feel like I’m doing right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have to say, you learn from the best and Paige is one of the best. I’m doing that not just with Toxic Attraction but with the other women as well,” Rose said. “I think when you’re developing and when you’re in NXT, sometimes it could be a little overwhelming and it can be stressful because you have a lot of cooks in the kitchen. You’re trying to develop your character and who you are, and it’s really stressful and that’s what I’ve noticed since I’ve been down there is trying to help the girls and just really be in the moment and enjoy the moment. “

“Also, you know, be who you want to be because there’s a lot of people out there that think they know who you are, but you know who you are the most and you know the best. I know that the guys [Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss] can relate too because they went through it and we all have we all been through it, but it’s one of those things where I’m very motivated by helping them. Also, it’s really rewarding for me because I see some of the girls and I was there at that moment and it’s really sometimes hard and you feel like giving up sometimes because you don’t know what to do. But having someone like me there, who has been in the business for, I don’t know, five, six years, not a long time, but just having some of that experience goes a long way,” Rose said.

Rose really seems to be enjoying herself, and now she is the NXT Women’s Champion, so it would seem the future is quite bright for Toxic Attraction.

What have you thought of Rose and Toxic Attraction on NXT 2.0 so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T to Fightful