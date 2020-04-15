WWE’s Paige is Heartbroken Over Superstar Releases

WWE initiated some cost-cutting measures due to the coronavirus earlier today, and that resulted in the loss of jobs across the company, including superstars, producers, and writers. Many have been shocked by just how many superstars WWE has released, with fans and fellow superstars reaching out to the ones affected and sharing messages of support and sadness at what’s happening. That includes Paige, who has worked with many of the people let go from the company (or in some cases furloughed). Paige took to Twitter and wrote “My heart is breaking for my wrestling family…”, and unfortunately the wrestling world is still dealing with even more cuts, as several more releases have come to light.

So far WWE has released and let go Kurt Angle (who had transitioned to a producer role), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), and Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona).

It’s also furloughed several producers and has also started to reveal some writers have also been let go. Unfortunately, more cuts are likely to come before this is all over, and our thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time.

My heart is breaking for my wrestling family.. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2020

WWE released an official statement to ESPN regarding why it decided to continue with live shows and stay open as an essential business, though this was before it announced all of the releases.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE said in a statement Monday per ESPN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

We’ll keep you posted as more details come to light, but let’s all hope this ends soon.