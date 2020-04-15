Every WWE Superstar and Producer Released This Week

WWE announced on Wednesday that the company would be undergoing a series of cutbacks due to the financial toll of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Those cutbacks included numerous wrestlers and backstage producers getting let go, starting with five active wrestlers early Wednesday afternoon. As of now, the list is up to nine wrestlers and 10 backstage producers, most of whom were former WWE wrestlers. We will continue to update these lists as more names are announced.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

And here's the full list of every backstage producer who has been released:

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

WWE's press release from Wednesday morning read as follows:

"WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provided an update on measures taken by the Company in response to the current impact of COVID-19 on the organization. Due to COVID-19 and current government mandated impacts on WWE and the media business generally, the Company went through an extensive evaluation of its operations over the past several weeks."

"This analysis resulted in the implementation of various short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions including:

Reducing executive and board member compensation;

Decreasing operating expenses;

Cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting;

Deferring spend on the build out of the Company's new headquarters for at least six months."

"Given the uncertainty of the situation, the Company also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately," the release continued. "The decision to furlough versus permanently reduce headcount reflects the fact that the Company currently believes the furlough will be temporary in nature. The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million along with cash flow improvement of $140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters."

