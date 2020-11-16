Paul Heyman Previews Roman Reigns Facing Either Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton at Survivor Series

✖

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre in a champion vs. champion bout at Survivor Series on Nov 22. "The Tribal Chief" won't know who gets the nod until their WWE Championship match on this week's Monday Night Raw, but Paul Heyman makes it sound like he's not concerned about either man. "The Special Counsel" commented on the situation on this week's Talking Smack, saying, "Roman Reigns is ready for Drew McIntyre, should Drew McIntyre unseat Randy Orton to be the WWE Champion. Roman Reigns is ready for Randy Orton, should Randy Orton successfully defend the title this Monday on Raw against Drew McIntyre. Whomever walks into Survivor Series as the second most important champion in WWE, will remain the second most important champion in WWE when they step into the ring in the main event at Survivor Series against the single biggest superstar in the entire industry today, Roman Reigns. (h/t Fightful)"

He continued — Roman Reigns always cares. He's a family man. He cares about providing for his family, both immediate and all of the cousins, and the uncles, and the nieces, and the aunts involved. Roman Reigns is focused on fighting either Randy Orton or fighting Drew McIntyre. He is prepared for the variable that this Monday Night Raw can present to him. Then, we will have six days to strategize and six days to prepare for whomever will fall at the feet of 'The Tribal Chief,' the head of the table, the undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns."

Who do you think has a better shot at actually beating Reigns?