Paul "Triple H" Levesque Gets a New Promotion Within WWE

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as both WWE's Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations in late July following Vince McMahon's departure from the company. He has now received another by becoming the company's Chief Content Officer, as confirmed by a press release on Monday. It was also confirmed that Frank Riddick III has been promoted to WWE's President and Chief Financial Officer. The release read, "WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has been elevated to Chief Content Officer. Additionally, the company has promoted Frank A. Riddick III to President & Chief Financial Officer. Since taking over creative for WWE, Levesque has architected a 15% spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement. As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

Levesque said in the release, "WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity. Having spent my entire career in this business, I'm confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world."

Regarding Riddick, the release read, "Riddick joined WWE as Chief Financial Officer last year, after serving on the company's Board of Directors for more than 13 years and previously holding the role of interim CFO. During that time, WWE has announced annual and quarterly records for Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA. As President & CFO, Riddick will oversee Financial Planning & Analysis, Strategy, Controllership, Investor Relations, Tax, Data Analytics, Technology, Event Travel and Facilities. He will jointly report to WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan.

" I've had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years," Riddick said. "Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders."

WWE's first pay-per-view to be completely booked by Levesque, Clash at the Castle, took place this past Saturday at Cardiff, Wales in front of a crowd of 60,000+. The company's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, is slotted for Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.