Triple H Reveals Advice Received From Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative

The Triple H era of WWE is now approaching the one-month mark, and while SummerSlam was his first event in charge, tomorrow's Clash at the Castle will be the first event that truly is his from top to bottom. Triple H took over WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired from his roles as WWE CEO and head of WWE Creative, and in the weeks that have followed Triple H has already started to make his mark, bringing back several superstars and making some changes to Raw and SmackDown. In a new interview with BTSport's Ariel Helwani, the topic of this truly being Triple H's show and not just Vince McMahon's from afar came up, and Triple H revealed the advice he got from Vince and the differences between the two versions.

"One of the things that he...I don't want to say outright said but it was to me, Look, you're going to do things. You cannot think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do and how you feel it's best for the product. You know, I might not like it, but I understand why you're going to do the things you're going to do. You have to do what you feel is right," Triple H said.

"We use the term all the time, chocolate or vanilla, one of us has to pick a flavour – he would always pick the flavour.



Now it's my turn to pick the flavour. I have to be confident in those decisions."



"But it is a tough thing to get to. No one works together for that long of a period of time...everybody would think to themselves 'well I would have done that slightly differently, ya know. Doesn't mean it's right or wrong. We used the term all the time in the business chocolate and vanilla. I want chocolate. You want vanilla. One of us has to pick a flavor. He would always pick the flavor. Now it's my turn to pick the flavor," Triple H said.

"It's all good. It's all ice cream. But it's my time to pick the flavor, and I have to be confident in those decisions. I can't look back and say 'oh, what would Vince want to have for flavor you know, because it just wouldn't be authentic then," Triple H said.

We'll have to wait and see what the next chapter of this new era has in store at Clash at the Castle, and you can check out the full card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

