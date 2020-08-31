WWE Payback: Fans Loved Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman Breaking the Ring

WWE Payback went all out with a no holds barred triple threat, and before Roman Reigns even came out for the match Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman broke the ring with a heavy and impressive superplex. One of the biggest reasons to tune into WWE Payback's main event match was seeing Roman Reigns in a match for the first time in a long time, but he made fans wait quite a while before coming out. Thus the match got started when Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt started throwing everything they had at one another.

This included a superplex that actually broke the ring! This temporarily took the both of them out of action, and thus Reigns used this as his opportunity to come in and try and win the match. This fails initially, but it shows that Reigns was waiting for them to wear each other down.

Surprisingly, this included a ring break and those never get old! Read on to see what fans are saying about Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman breaking the ring, and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!