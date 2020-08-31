WWE Payback: Fans Loved Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman Breaking the Ring
WWE Payback went all out with a no holds barred triple threat, and before Roman Reigns even came out for the match Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman broke the ring with a heavy and impressive superplex. One of the biggest reasons to tune into WWE Payback's main event match was seeing Roman Reigns in a match for the first time in a long time, but he made fans wait quite a while before coming out. Thus the match got started when Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt started throwing everything they had at one another.
This included a superplex that actually broke the ring! This temporarily took the both of them out of action, and thus Reigns used this as his opportunity to come in and try and win the match. This fails initially, but it shows that Reigns was waiting for them to wear each other down.
Surprisingly, this included a ring break and those never get old! Read on to see what fans are saying about Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman breaking the ring, and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!
"Fantastic"
Holy fucking shit the ring is broke, that was fantastic.
Roman coming in and signing the contract at the end is great heel work. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/pjtcWmZD03— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) August 31, 2020
Almost Everything You Need!
ring implodes— danielle (@dsitbitb) August 31, 2020
big dog enters
now bliss needs to pull some creepy shit. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/QFetl5YQha
OH MY GOD!
OH MY GOD THE RING #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/dIurtaubba— gil (@giliswho) August 31, 2020
Awesome!
The #WWEPayback ring implosion was awesome! pic.twitter.com/zlam3jo7vr— Dustin Pari (@dustinpari) August 31, 2020
Never Sick of it!
The ring break spot is something that I will never get sick of. #UniversalTitle #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/F0bxQ0JlSy— CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) August 31, 2020
A Broken in Yard for the Big Dog!
Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt destroy the ring AND HERE COMES THE BIG DOG, ROMAN REIGNS! #WWEPayback #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/vQzn5ksFUv— Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) August 31, 2020
A Real "Beastly" Moment
These fools broke the ring, and there was the big Dog. Pulled a Lesnar. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/Lm5cibSXgx— 💪🏾ISMA STYLES💪🏾⭐ (@ISMASTYLES11) August 31, 2020
"Implosion? I Thought You Said-"
THE RING JUST IMPLODED #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/plSh8nMboU— DRADE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) August 31, 2020
One Day From Retirement
Wow! That ring got kids! #WWEPayback #WWEThunderDome #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/tciPUL50X0— Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) August 31, 2020
The Real Highlight Here!
Charles Robinson flying out of the ring was the highlight here 😂😂 #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/8aWV8lEDfC— Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) August 31, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.