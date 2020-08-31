WWE Fans Are Loving Roman Reigns as a Heel WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns recaptured the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night at Payback, but it wasn't in the way anybody expected. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman kicked off the No Holds Barred Match by brawling with each other while "The Big Dog" presumably waited backstage. He didn't insert himself into the match until Wyatt superplexed Strowman off the top rope and caused the ring to break, and quickly tried to pick up the victory as both men were seemingly unconscious. When that didn't work he started beating the two with a chair, and eventually picked up the win by spearing Strowman and nailing Wyatt with a low blow.
Check out some of the best reactions to Reigns' dastardly championship victory in the list below, and let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
You Tell Em, LeBron!
Me seeing Roman finally being a badass heel champ #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/U7OoFO5FZj— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) August 31, 2020
Glory Days
The glory days of World Wrestling Entertainment are finally back! The Big Dog Roman Reigns is back on top YES SIR! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/LICjqKqG68— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2020
Crazy
Roman Reigns is the Universal champion, wow. That was fucking crazy.
What an end to the show. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/27R3wPjJ2B— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) August 31, 2020
Sassy
Roman Reigns told the referee after the chair shot to Strowman "Count it, bitch!"#WWEPayback— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2020
A Thing of Beauty
It's the era of Roman Reigns and we're all living in it, how beautiful. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/ADFMX7J5R1— Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) August 31, 2020
A Good Place to Be
ROMAN REIGNS IS CHAMPION!
So....
Roman Reigns (partnered with Paul Heyman) is Universal Champion.
Drew McIntyre is WWE Champion.
You have Keith Lee & Big E being built up as legitimate threats.
Credit where it's due - WWE doing really good things right now!#WWEPayback— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 31, 2020
Brilliant
Can we talk about how brilliant it was for Roman Reigns to wait until the end and truly “wreck everyone and leave” and winning the belt as a result, first we get Heyman as his manager and now this, how to establish a mega-heel in two nights, brilliant. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/wlmC2Dh0Yu— Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) August 31, 2020
Genius
Well! I was in the front row of the #ThunderDome for most of the main event then went up higher for a second. ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW CHAMP OMG PAUL HEYMAN LOOKS LIKE A GENIUS.
Also... Alexa?! Where were you!? #WWEPayback #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/3r5MSwaXA5— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 31, 2020
