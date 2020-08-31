WWE Fans Are Loving Roman Reigns as a Heel WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns recaptured the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night at Payback, but it wasn't in the way anybody expected. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman kicked off the No Holds Barred Match by brawling with each other while "The Big Dog" presumably waited backstage. He didn't insert himself into the match until Wyatt superplexed Strowman off the top rope and caused the ring to break, and quickly tried to pick up the victory as both men were seemingly unconscious. When that didn't work he started beating the two with a chair, and eventually picked up the win by spearing Strowman and nailing Wyatt with a low blow.

Check out some of the best reactions to Reigns' dastardly championship victory in the list below, and let us know your thoughts down in the comments!