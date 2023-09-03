Shinsuke Nakamura Proves His Rivalry With Seth Rollins Isn't Over By Attacking Him After Payback 2023

Seth Rollins managed to overcome his back injury and retain his World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night at WWE's Payback pay-per-view, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura with a surprise Curb Stomp late in the match. But Nakamura made it clear his issues with "The Visionary" are far from over as he attacked Rollins after the pay-per-view went off the air. The attack culminated in Nakamura throwing Rollins back-first into the LED board on the entrance stage. Rollins recently revealed in an interview with Logan Paul that he's been dealing with a back injury that will eventually require surgery since 2019, which Nakamura has made his prime focus over the last few weeks.

"I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that," Rollins told Paul on Impaulsive. "[I'm] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there."

"I tried some stem cells, I've done a couple of stem cell treatments. I found that they were temporarily helpful," Rollins continued. "I wasn't taking time off. I wasn't just idling while I was on the stem cells, I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE. I found it temporarily helpful, but long-term it kind of faded off a little bit."

WWE Payback 2023 Results

Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus (Steel Cage Match)

LA Knight def. The Miz (John Cena as special guest referee)

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory

WWE's Remaining 2023 Pay-Per-Views

WWE has three pay-per-views scheduled for the rest of the year. That includes Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Oct. 7, a yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia show on Nov. 4 and Survivor Series at Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago).

