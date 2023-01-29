Seth Rollins Makes His View on CM Punk Returning to WWE Crystal Clear

It's been a minute since CM Punk was in an AEW wrestling ring, and even longer since he was last in a WWE ring. Now that his time in AEW seems to have run its course, some fans have wondered if Punk (real name Phil Brooks) could return to WWE. The thinking is that WWE is now run by Triple H and he has left the door open for things that are good for business, but you can count Seth Rollins as not a fan of that notion. Wrestling Inc asked Rollins about a possible Punk return, and he made his viewpoint crystal clear.

"Oh Phily Phils...stay away. Stay away you cancer. Stay away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like 'oh no, did he say that', yeah he's a jerk. C'mon we figured that out over there. We figured it out over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye," Rollins said with a hand wave,

Hard to make it any clearer than that, and assuredly he is not the only person in WWE that feels that way. It's also unclear if Punk would even be interested in returning to WWE, given how messy his initial departure was, and while Vince McMahon isn't running creative these days, Punk and Triple H don't seem to have the smoothest history either.

Punk even returning to WWE is all conjecture, but if it does eventually happen, Punk's situation with AEW would need to be resolved. Right now he is still under contract with the company, but he hasn't been addressed on TV since All Out and all the chaos that occurred at the event backstage. There have been reports of a buyout to bring things to a close, but nothing official has been confirmed.

Punk was also injured during his last match in AEW, and it will be a while yet before he could even return to the ring if he was able to work things out with AEW. We'll have to wait and see how it all turns out, but in the meantime, you can find the full card for the Royal Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, Gunther, Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Lacey Evans, and Xia-Li so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

Are you excited for the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!