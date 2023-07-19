Seth Rollins Suggests He Will Need Surgery Soon: Will He Take Time Off After WWE SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins has long been championed as WWE’s workhorse. The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been wrestling main roster matches on a weekly basis since 2012, only taking extended time off in 2016 when he went down with an injury. Since then, Rollins has been a staple of weekly programming, fulfilling roles in every area of the card. From his “Monday Night Rollins” era as WWE Intercontinental Champion to his current main-event run as The Visionary, Rollins has been operating on an all gas, no brakes level for essentially seven straight years without any major physical setbacks.

That said, Rollins’s years are catching up to him. Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the 37-year-old star admitted that he has a couple of stingers that he has considered getting surgery for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that,” Rollins said. “[I’m] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there.”

Rollins added that he has turned things like stem cell treatment before but found it to be far from a permanent solution.

“I tried some stem cells, I’ve done a couple of stem cell treatments. I found that they were temporarily helpful,” Rollins continued. “I wasn’t taking time off. I wasn’t just idling while I was on the stem cells, I was still working pretty much a full time schedule with WWE. I found it temporarily helpful, but long-term it kind of faded off a little bit.”

Rollins mentioned on the podcast that he wrestled over one hundred matches in 2022, which is on the low end for him in his career. He took some time off in late 2020 for paternity leave but has not had an extended break from in-ring action since then. Rollins heads into WWE SummerSlam as WWE World Heavyweight Champion where he will defend the title once again against Finn Balor. With rumblings that either Balor or Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest will leave Detroit with the gold, Rollins could be in for some time off or a reduced schedule following the biggest party of the summer.

WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 5th.