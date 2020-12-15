Randy Orton Tried to Set Bray Wyatt on Fire on WWE Raw, But it Backfired

✖

Randy Orton tried once again to get the upper hand over Bray Wyatt on this week's Monday Night Raw, and for the second week in a row it backfired. "The Viper" interrupted Wyatt's "field trip" with the rest of the Firefly Fun House characters midway through the show, daring him to a gave of hide-and-seek inside Tropicana Field. Wyatt accepted and eventually made his way to a dark room backstage with a rocking chair. Orton used the opportunity to attack, eventually locking Wyatt inside of a wooden box.

Just like he had done years ago in his feud with The Undertaker, Orton doused the box in lighter fluid and set it on fire. However, The Fiend quickly broke out of the box and knocked Orton unconscious with the Mandible Claw. The two men will clash at TLC this Sunday.

Cooking with Randy Orton.

1. Place Bray Wyatt into no-stick box.

2. Preheat box to 400 degrees.

3. Cook for about 1 minute.

4. The Fiend will rise to the top when ready.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y30cLVpuJg — GIFSkull III (Backup) #WWERaw (@SkullGIF) December 15, 2020

