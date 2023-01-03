WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Gives Bianca Belair Bloody Beating After Bray Wyatt Tease

WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off the new year with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, but Bliss forced a non-finish to their match with a bloody beating of Bianca Belair following a tease of more of Bray Wyatt's influence. Ever since Wyatt was teased to be returning to the WWE, there had been further teases of a reignited connection between he and former compatriot Bliss despite the fact that she had done her best to move on from her time under his influence. But it's looking like that's no longer really going to happen.

During the climax of the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, Bliss was visited not only by someone in the crowd wearing an Uncle Howdy mask (as seen by the new Wyatt universe character in action on WWE Friday Night SmackDown), but was shown a flashing image of Wyatt's new logo and thus kicked into a more savage part of her personality to thrash both the referee and Belair soon after:

What is Happening to Alexa Bliss Right Now?

The last few months have seen further teases of ties between Bliss and Wyatt despite the two of them wrestling on different brands, and now it seems like those teases are far more concrete than ever. Following a tease of her falling more into her Wyatt stemmed hypnosis with a near use of Sister Abigail a few weeks ago, the teases of his influence are now more solidified and fuller as it seems like now is the time to pull the trigger on whatever is going on with her right now.

Now that we're on the road to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, Bliss has gotten a curious new direction for where she could end up at the end of it all. With both WrestleMania and a potential WWE Draft on the horizon (especially with everything developing with Bray Wyatt himself on SmackDown), it's just a matter of seeing how this develops further.

