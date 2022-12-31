Uncle Howdy Returns to WWE SmackDown and Attacks Bray Wyatt

In a change of pace, tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Bray Wyatt heading to the ring, where he would come face to face with LA Knight. The two didn't have a chance to do much talking though, as the mysterious Uncle Howdy would then reappear and start heading to the ring. It was a slightly creepy entrance thanks to his gleeful saunter to the ring, and once he got in there he stood between Wyatt and Knight, confusing most as to who he was siding with.

He then moved next to Wyatt, and it appeared he would align with him before he suddenly turned towards Wyatt and hit him with a Sister Abigail. Knight was shaken up and rolled out of the ring, wondering what was happening, while Howdy left the ring, picked up his hat, and walked toward the back in the same creepy manner.

Through the previous videos, it always seemed that Uncle Howdy was slightly antagonistic to Wyatt, frequently telling him about how he was not being truthful with his latest persona. He's also teased references to Wyatt's other personas like The Fiend, and this latest attack just muddies the water even more.

Wyatt actually just had his first match since returning at a recent WWE Live event, and while they didn't get to talk much before the Uncle Howdy attack went down, it was long enough for Knight to accept Wyatt's challenge, and that match will happen at Royal Rumble.

