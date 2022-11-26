WWE's Alexa Bliss Would Love to be Champion Again, but is Focused on Evolving Her Character

Alexa Bliss will be taking part in her first War Games match at tonight's Survivor Series, where she'll be teaming up with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch to face Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. She's mentioned that Belair shouldn't get too comfortable with that Title, but at the moment she seems more focused on evolving her character as opposed to pursuing another Title. In an interview with BT Sport's The Run In, she said she would love to be Champion again, but it's the creative that really drives her.

When asked what she hopes to do in 2023, Bliss said "I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become. That's my angle. There is a lot more to explore. There is every single type of person out there, why not try them all?"

"For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold Titles, so it's nice to see new people hold Titles. I was super excited when Liv (Morgan) won the Title. It's cool to have different opponents and if I'm not going to be the Champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the Champion. It's nice to see other girls have their moments, but I also want to be the character working across from them. For me, obviously, I would love to be Champion again, but it's the creative aspect that really drives me," Bliss said.

Host Rob Armstrong mentioned that the creative can be the most intriguing part for fans, and Bliss agrees, saying with a laugh "I sat on a swing set for a year and people were super intrigued, it was great."

It will be interesting to see who Bliss feuds with next, as there are several paths to pursue coming out of War Games. Nikki's recent transformation could bring their feud back around and play on their time as teammates, while Bliss could also end up in a feud with Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. She could also face Lynch in a longer storyline, but we'll just have to wait and see how War Games develops. You can find the full card for War Games below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

What do you want to see next for Bliss in WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and War Games with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful