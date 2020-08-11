Dominik Mysterio Covered in Welts After Brutal Attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio opened this week's Monday Night Raw by signing the contract for their upcoming match at SummerSlam. Mysterio, who also signed his contract to become a WWE Superstar during the segment, once again came down to the ring wielding a kendo stick — a weapon that has helped him get the advantage on both Rollins and Murphy in recent weeks. After trading a few words with Samoa Joe, Rollins gloated that Dominik would survive 10 seconds in a standard match with him. So in order to give the 23-year-old a bit of a fighting chance, Rollins said Mysterio is free to use whatever weapon he wants throughout the match.

Mysterio has spent the last few weeks attacking Rollins for what he did to Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules several weeks back. He finally goaded Rollins into accepting his challenge for a match last week.

It's official! #SummerSlam

Rollins then defeated Humberto Carrillo in a quick match with Dominick at ringside. The young man tried to fight off a two-on-one attack, but it eventually resulted in him getting tied up in the ropes while Rollins and Murphy repeatedly beat him with kendo stick shots. By the end his back and chest were covered in welts and he crumpled to the ground before Rollins could even hit his Curb Stomp.

SummerSlam takes place on Aug. 23. Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if Asuka beats Bayley on this week's Raw)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

