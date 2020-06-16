Dominik Mysterio Jumps Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

By Connor Casey

With Rey Mysterio still out of action due to his eye injury, his son Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw and wound up getting the better of Seth Rollins. Midway through the Rollins came out to the ring and, in a video conversation with Rey, said that Dominik could either join him and be apart of the future of Raw or he could be part of the problem. Mysterio pleaded for Rollins to leave his son alone, but "The Monday Night Messiah" dropped to his knees in what felt like an obvious trap.

Suddenly Dominik slid into the ring and nailed Rollins with a clothesline from behind. He then rammed him into the plexiglass at ringside before tossing him into the same steel steps Rollins used to blind his father weeks ago. Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory then arrived, by Dominik managed to evade both of them before escaping the Performance Center.

WWE teased Dominik's arrival throughout Monday afternoon, posting a text conversation between he and Rey.

The segment ended with Rollins shouting at Theory and Murphy for letting the young man get away

