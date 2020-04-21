Drew McIntyre Challenges Seth Rollins to a WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank

✖

After getting Curb Stomped by Seth Rollins twice this week, Drew McIntyre opened this week's Raw with a challenge — he wants the "Monday Night Messiah" at Money in the Bank on May 10, and he'll put the WWE Championship on the line. McIntyre noted that a lot of people feel Rollins isn't worth a title shot, given that Kevin Owens beat him cleanly at WrestleMania 36. But the "Scottish Psychopath" pointed out how Rollins is still a decorated former world champion, and if he wants to claim to be the best wrestler in the world he needs to beat the best.

McIntyre's challenge was then interrupted by Zelina Vega, who distracted the champ long enough for Andrade to launch a sneak attack. It didn't last long however, as McIntyre booted the US Champion out of the ring with a Claymore Kick.

Later in the night Rollins accepted the challenge via a video package.

"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. (Rey Mysterio/Murphy) vs. Aleister Black/Austin Theory) vs. (Apollo Crews/MVP) vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

