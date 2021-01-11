WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton Reportedly Scrapped Due to COVID-19

✖

WWE broke the news on Monday afternoon that reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19, and that he is currently in quarantine. McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match as the main event of this week's Raw, running as direct competition against the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State. That match has now been scrapped, and @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking for a suitable replacement to keep fans from changing the channel.

"Source - with Drew McIntyre out, WWE is keeping Randy Orton in tonight's main event and are working on finding a suitable replacement to match up against the College Football Championship Game," the insider account wrote.

WWE's announcement came just seven days after teasing McIntyre defending his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumbl against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. McIntyre's rivalry with Orton defined Raw's booking for the latter half of 2020, as the two competed in numerous multi-man matches along with four WWE Championship bouts, resulting in Orton winning the title at Hell in a Cell only for McIntyre to win it back on Raw weeks later.

This story is developing...