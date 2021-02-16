Lacey Evans Announces She's Pregnant During WWE Raw

✖

Lacey Evans dropped a bombshell announcement on this week's Monday Night Raw when she claimed was pregnant and heavily implied Ric Flair was the father. Evans and Peyton Royce were booked to a tag match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka during the show's second hour and Evans kicked things off by once again bragging about her working relationship with "The Nature Boy" in front of Charlotte. As the match went on Evans consistently avoided being tagged in, eventually leaving the ring when it looked like she had no choice but to fight "The Queen."

She then grabbed a microphone and claimed she was pregnant, prompting a celebration from the 16-time world champion as if he was the father. Charlotte was left in the ring stunned as the match was called off.

It was later reported via Wrestling Inc. that the pregnancy is legitimate, though obviously Flair is not really involved. "The Sassy Southern Belle" first caught Ric's eye during Raw's Legends Night back in January, and the pair have been antagonizing Charlotte ever since. They even cost her and Asuka the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during the Royal Rumble kickoff show back on Jan. 31.

This story is developing...