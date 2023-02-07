WWE Raw: WWE Hall of Famer Returns to Help Becky Lynch Beat Bayley Inside a Steel Cage

Becky Lynch was victorious in her Steel Cage Match against Bayley on this week's Monday Night Raw, but "The Man" had a big assist from a fellow former champion. Late in the match, it looked as though the numbers game from the rest of Damage CTRL would hand Bayley the victory, but suddenly Lita arrived to even the odds. She attacked both Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky outside the ring, then slammed the cage door on Bayley as she attempted to make an escape. Bayley then walked right into a Manhandle Slam from Lynch to end the bout.

Lynch successfully retained the Raw Women's Championship against Lita in their only match back at Elimination Chamber 2022. Could this be setting up the legend for a match with Bayley? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

This story is developing...