Mickie James Returning to WWE Raw Tonight, Updated Lineup
Six-time former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James will make her long-awaited in-ring return on this week's Monday Night Raw, as the company confirmed on Monday afternoon. James returned to WWE back in late 2016 but in June 2019 she suffered a torn ACL during a house show match with Carmella. She underwent knee surgery several weeks later, and eventually returned to WWE programming as a commentator on Main Event. WWE's announcement didn't specify if James would be involved in a match.
"Mickie James will make her return tonight on Raw!" the announcement read. "The former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion has been gone for more than a year. What exactly does Mickie have in store for the WWE Universe?"
Get ready for the RETURN of @MickieJames TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7 c @USA_Network
WWE also confirmed this week's Raw would start with Dominik Mysterio signing his WWE contract, along with the contract for his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.
#WWERaw kicks off tonight as @35_Dominik will sign his official WWE Superstar contract AND sign to make his #SummerSlam showdown with @WWERollins official.@SamoaJoe will be moderating this intense dual contract signing!
📺 8/7 c @USA_Network
Elsewhere on the show Kevin Owens will face Randy Orton (with Ric Flair in his corner), Asuka will take on Bayley to earn a title match with Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega and the return of Raw Underground (which will reportedly include Shayna Baszler).
WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place on Aug. 23. Here's the card for the show as of now:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if Asuka beats Bayley on this week's Raw)
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
- United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
The company has declined to announce where the show will take place, though reports have been spreading for weeks about the show being held on a beach or a boat in order to get out of the WWE Performance Center.
