Mickie James Returning to WWE Raw Tonight, Updated Lineup

Six-time former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James will make her long-awaited in-ring return on this week's Monday Night Raw, as the company confirmed on Monday afternoon. James returned to WWE back in late 2016 but in June 2019 she suffered a torn ACL during a house show match with Carmella. She underwent knee surgery several weeks later, and eventually returned to WWE programming as a commentator on Main Event. WWE's announcement didn't specify if James would be involved in a match.

"Mickie James will make her return tonight on Raw!" the announcement read. "The former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion has been gone for more than a year. What exactly does Mickie have in store for the WWE Universe?"

WWE also confirmed this week's Raw would start with Dominik Mysterio signing his WWE contract, along with the contract for his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

#WWERaw kicks off tonight as @35_Dominik will sign his official WWE Superstar contract AND sign to make his #SummerSlam showdown with @WWERollins official.@SamoaJoe will be moderating this intense dual contract signing! 📺 8/7 c @USA_Network https://t.co/8uQZ6nNYad — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Elsewhere on the show Kevin Owens will face Randy Orton (with Ric Flair in his corner), Asuka will take on Bayley to earn a title match with Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega and the return of Raw Underground (which will reportedly include Shayna Baszler).

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place on Aug. 23. Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if Asuka beats Bayley on this week's Raw)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

The company has declined to announce where the show will take place, though reports have been spreading for weeks about the show being held on a beach or a boat in order to get out of the WWE Performance Center.

