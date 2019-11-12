WWE

Watch: Montez Ford Channels The Ultimate Warrior in His WWE Raw Celebration

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits were able to combat NXT’s latest attempt to […]

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits were able to combat NXT’s latest attempt to invade Raw this week when the four teamed up to beat Imperium in an eight-man tag match. The bout was originally Rollins vs. Walter for the NXT UK Championship, but things broke down when the rest of “The Ring General’s” faction hit the ring and attacked the former world champion. And while the tag match featured plenty of action, the biggest talking poitn afterwards was Ford’s intense rope-shaking celebration. Many fans compared it to The Ultimate Warrior as a gif of the celebration hit social media.

Check out some of the best reactions to the gif in the list below!

