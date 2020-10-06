Mustafa Ali Reveals He's the Leader of Retribution

✖

Mustafa Ali revealed himself to be the leader of the Retribution faction on this week's Monday Night Raw. Late in the show Ali challenged MVP to a one-on-one bout following Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's win over Ricochet and Apollo Crews. The match was cut short when Porter decided to have the rest of The Hurt Business hit the ring, and suddenly Retribution took over the feed inside the ThunderDome. At first it looked like Ali was going to help the faction fight against Retribution, but once he charged outside the ring he revealed he was aligned with the masked group.

After the faction beat down The Hurt Business, they posed around Ali, indicating that he was leading the faction rather than merely joining it.

Ali took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, writing, "Some dreams die so others can live." In theory, Ali's involvement could tie Retribution all the way back to the hacker storyline that was mysteriously dropped earlier this year.

All signs pointed to Ali being revealed as the masked man behind the messages, but the former Cruiserweight was moved over to Raw before the storyline could get any sort of conclusion.

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

Along with Ali, the official members of the group now consist of T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Retaliation (Mercedes Martinez) and Reckoning (Mia Yim).