Randy Orton Challenges Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam

Randy Orton opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo listing all of his accomplishments across his historic career. He talked about his numerous world championship reigns, the fact that he was the youngest world champion in company history and that his longevity as a main eventer dwarfs legends like Steve Austin and The Rock. But "The Viper" said he felt something was missing — he wants to be WWE Champion again. He turned his attention to Drew McIntyre, saying that their resumes were nothing alike but that he respected McIntyre for climbing his way back after being fired by WWE.

He then threw down the challenge for SummerSlam, adding that when he beats McIntyre for the title he'll "never see it coming." McIntyre did not come out to respond.

Prior to McIntyre's main event push he and Orton had a brief feud late last year, though it never amounted to anything more than a few matches on Raw.

Orton has been a world champion on 13 occasions, nine of which were as WWE Champion. He hasn't held the title since 2017 when he beat Bray Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania 33, then dropped it to Jinder Mahal 49 days later. He tried and failed to win the later at last year's SummerSlam against then-champion Kofi Kingston.

McIntyre will compete against Dolph Ziggler later in the evening in a non-title match where he gets to pick the stipulation. Since beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, McIntyre has successfully defended his title against Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ziggler on pay-per-view.

