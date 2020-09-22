Randy Orton Punts Keith Lee on WWE Raw, Keeps His WWE Championship Match at Clash of Champions

✖

For those who were hoping to see Keith Lee challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, you're going to have to wait a while longer. This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match where Lee took on McIntyre in a non-title match, and if he won (and Randy Orton was unable to compete) then he'd face the "Scottish Psychopath" this Sunday at Clash of Champions in an Ambulance Match. Late in the bout, Lee attempted a Spirit Bomb, got countered and wound up taking a Claymore Kick to the face from the champion.

Suddenly Orton appeared and smacked McIntyre in the back with a steel chair, causing a disqualification. He drove the chair into McIntyre's injured jaw, then punted Lee in the skull.

Orton then cut a promo next to the ambulance, making it abundantly clear that he'll be the one to challenge McIntyre.

The DQ ending continues the trend of non-finishes to matches involving Lee. Since his move to the Red Brand, the former NXT Champion has had four matches end in either DQ or No Contest. His only clean victories have come against Orton (at the Payback pay-per-view is a surprisingly short match) and Dolph Ziggler.

Here's the updated card for Clash of Champions, taking place this Sunday: