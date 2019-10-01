Ric Flair’s Titantron During WWE Raw Featured an Error About His World Championship Reigns

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair made a special appearance on Monday Night Raw this week alongside Hulk Hogan for a special edition of The Miz’s talk show, Miz TV. However fans couldn’t help but notice there was an error on Flair’s Titantron as the two-time WWE Hall of Famer made his way down to the ring. The image behind Flair on Raw had Flair labeled as a 17-time world champion, and while Flair’s number of reigns has been up for debate for years given certain booking decisions in WCW, the number that has widely been agreed upon is 16-time world championships. Miz even introduced Flair as a 16-time champ, making the mistake even more awkward.

Check out a screenshot of the Titantron below. During the segment the two bantered back and forth, before The Miz announced a special match for Crown Jewel on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match would feature a 10-man tag team match with the two legends as the respective coaches. Hogan quickly announced Universal Champion Seth Rollins as the captain of Team Hogan, while Flair chose Randy Orton as his captain.