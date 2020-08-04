Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio Booked for SummerSlam, Updated Card

After seeing his father get blinded in one eye at Extreme Rules, Dominik Mysterio appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and challenged Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam. At first Rollins was hesitant, opting instead to cut a promo on Tom Phillips and how he was biased last week when Mysterio blasted him with a kendo stick. He threatened to have Murphy remove Phillips from the desk, only for Samoa Joe to stand up and threaten the pair. Rollins and Murphy retreated to the ring and grabbed steel chairs, but it turned out Joe was distracting the two just long enough for Mysterio to attack with his kendo stick again.

The young man managed to send the two retreating up the entrance ramp. Rollins then grabbed a microphone and accepted the match. This will mark Mysterio's first official pro wrestling match.

This marked the third match (tentatively) booked for SummerSlam during the episode. Apollo Crews successfully defend the United States Championship at the beginning of the show against MVP (and retired the old version of the title), but Porter demanded the two have a rematch on Aug. 23. Later on Asuka demanded a rematch for the Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. "The Boss" accepted, but only if Asuka can beat Bayley on next week's Raw.

Check out the updated card for SummerSlam below. As of now WWE still hasn't announced where the show will take place:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

