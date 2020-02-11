Watch: Shayna Baszler Attacks Becky Lynch on WWE Raw, Leaves Her Bleeding With a Neck Bite

Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka on Raw this week, but her victory celebration was short-lived. “The Man” was attacked from behind by NXT’s Shayna Baszler, who locked her in a Coquina Clutch and forced her off her feet. Then in a shocking turn Baszler hoisted her back up and bit Lynch on the back of the neck. When she pulled back, Baszler’s mouth was covered in blood.

The beef between Lynch and Baszler first kicked off their feud leading up to Survivor Series, with Bazler and the Horsewomen repeatedly jumping Lynch on Raw. Baszler wound up beating both Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series, but “The Man” retaliated by attacking her after the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch further teased the feud in an interview with TV Insider on Monday.

“If she wants to come back, that’s fine. But as far as I know she has been hiding in NXT,” Lynch said. “I don’t make my whereabouts hidden. Everyone knows where I am at all times. I’m at Raw every single Monday.

“I’m at every single live event like a real champ, so if she wants to come find me, she certainly can…Whoever wants to come make some money, they know I’m the big match. Whoever wants to be better than they were before, come find me.”

Baszler dominated NXT’s Women’s Division for nearly two full years, holding the NXT Women’s Championship for a record 549 days across two reigns. Her second reign came to an end against Rhea Ripley on an episode of NXT back in December.

Ripley will defend her title against Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland this Sunday. Check out the show’s full card below: