Nick Khan Offers an Update on the WWE Raw & WWE SmackDown Media Rights Negotiations, Peacock's WWE Network Deal

WWE CEO Nick Khan offered a few updates on WWE's ongoing media rights negotiations for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The current deals have NBCUniversal airing Raw and NXT each week on the USA Network, while the FOX network has housed SmackDown on Friday nights since 2019. Khan confirmed that there have already been "production conversations" with both companies, but couldn't confirm when those deals might close.

"I believe they're both seeing the growth of the product, the impact of the product, in the right way. So we're optimistic about all of that. In terms of the timing of getting a deal done...you can control a lot of it. You can never control when it closes or when you get to an agreement. So we can't estimate that yet, but we remain bullish on Raw and SmackDown," Khan said.

The subject of Peacock was also brought up during the Q&A portion. NBCU's Peacock streaming service has housed the WWE Network here in the United States since 2021 and will continue to do so until 2026 under its current contract. Khan responded, "We'll see what happens with the Peacock situation. As I think everyone knows, that's not up for a couple of years."

Riddick says cost increases in Q2 is mainly due to the KSA event happening in Q2 (May 27) that last year occurred in Q1 instead.



