WWE Reveals Whether Raw or SmackDown Will be Home to NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

The WWE Draft impacted NXT in a number of ways, drafting several NXT Champions to Raw and SmackDown. That included NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who were drafted to SmackDown, but at the draft, they were challenged by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for those Titles before they left NXT. Ironically Carter and Chance would be drafted to Monday Night Raw on night 2 of the Draft, and thus tonight's match-up became a match to decide which brand would hold the Titles. Despite being a relatively newer team, Fyre and Dawn have quickly learned to work together and act as a team, and while Chance and Carter were on point as usual, it was Dawn and Fyre who walked away with the win, and they will take the Titles to SmackDown.

Fyre and Dawn got things started aggressively, pushing Carter and Chance to the floor, but the challengers came back with their trademark teamwork, knocking the Champions down and getting in the ring for the actual Start of the match. Dawn tagged in for Fyre and Chance tagged in Carter, and Carter sent the other team to the floor again. Carter knocked down Fyre and Chance knocked Dawn to the floor, swinging the momentum their way.

The Champions did get back on their feet and started to isolate Carter in their corner, but Carter was able to tag Chance back in and they combined to wear down Fyre, including an impressive springboard maneuver that kept Fyre down. Fyre came back and knocked Carter out of the ring and then tagged in Dawn, who connected on Chance and went for a cover, broken up by a charging Carter.

Carter was knocked to the side of the ring by a kick from Dawn, though Chance returned the favor and brought down Dawn before tagging in Carter. Carter and Chance set Dawn up and connected before going for a cover, but Fyre broke it up. Dawn tagged in Fyre but then everyone was in the ring, with Fyre and Chance one on one after the dust cleared. Fyre kicked Carter in the face but Chance caught Dawn and then met Fyre up top.

Carter was back on her feet and tagged in, meeting Fyre up on the top rope. Chance jumped up as well, and then they brought Fyre down with a Spanish Fly into a cover, but Fyre kicked out. Chance went up and knocked down Dawn, but Fyre caught her and used her as a weapon, knocking Carter down. The Champions set Chance up for a finisher and then Fyre kept Carter at bay, allowing Dawn to get the pin and the win. Dawn and Fyre have retained their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and are taking them to WWE SmackDown.

These teams weren't the only ones brought to Raw and SmackDown. Raw's picks included Indi Hartwell, JD McDonagh, Carter and Chance, Odyssey Jones, Zoey Stark, and Indus Sher. On the SmackDown side, the blue brand drafted Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes, Fyre and Dawn, and Grayson Waller.

That is sure to shake up the NXT tag division and the singles division, but NXT has recently introduced a new wave of stars that are more than ready to jump into the fray and try and take those spots.

