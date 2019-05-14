WWE Raw: Sami Zayn Defeats Braun Strowman, Takes His Spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This week’s Monday Night Raw took place at the O2 Arena in London, England, and the results for the show made their way online prior to Monday night’s tape delay on the USA Network. The show continued to build towards the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday while also featuring more SmackDown Live stars appear on Raw because of the Wild Card Rule. And while there weren’t any more matches added to the show, one match saw a slight change thanks to the McMahon family.

Early in the show Shane McMahon confronted Braun Strowman backstage, saying that he had a match with Sami Zayn later in the night and that his spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is on the line. After the pair brawled around the arena, Zayn picked up an assist from an interfering Baron Corbin. Drew McIntyre eventually got involved, hitting the big man with a DDT on a steel chair. The numbers game eventually caught up to Strowman, allowing Zayn to pick up the win after McIntyre hit Strowman with a Claymore and all three men climbed onto him for the pin.

As a result, the eight competitors in Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match will be Zayn, Corbin, McIntyre, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade and Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

Strowman got a bit of revenge afterwards, slamming Zayn through a table to close the show.

Strowman won the 2018 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, but his attempt use the briefcase infamously fell flat. The “Monster Among Men” appeared at SummerSlam during the main event Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, telling both that he’d be cashing in the briefcase on the winner. But after being attacked by Lesnar outside the ring, Strowman was too hurt to cash in on Reigns after he closed out the show by winning the title.

The next night on Raw Strowman tried to do the same thing during a title match between Reigns and Balor. But he was stopped once again, this time by a reunited Shield. Strowman opted to turn heel, aligning himself with McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler and cashing in his contract against Reigns for a Hell in a Cell title match. The bout wound up ending in a No Contest, which was inexplicable at the time given the rules of Hell in a Cell, thanks to interference from Lesnar.

Zayn has competed in two previous Money in the Bank ladder matches, losing both.

