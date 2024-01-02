WWE Raw: The Miz and R-Truth Revive Awesome Truth for Tag Match Against Judgment Day

On the Day 1 edition of WWE Raw, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted a planned segment for the Judgment Day to appear on Miz TV. R-Truth came out instead, still under the impression he's part of the group. When Miz questions where the rest of the group are, Truth swears they were just behind him. After having enough of Truth's shenanigans, Mysterio and McDonagh unload on Truth. He's not part of the group, he never was. Mysterio tries to talk over the crowd who are booing him nonstop, so loud that Miz can't hear him on the mic. Frustrated, Mysterio attempts to take a dig at Miz and his recent losses to Gunther but Miz shoots back at him with his trail of recent losses in 2023, including on the WWE Live Holiday Tour to CM Punk.

Having heard enough, Mysterio says he's done talking and wants to continue Miz's losing streak. Awesome Truth vs. the Judgment Day is set for after the commercial break. The only problem is since Truth believes he's still in the group he doesn't believe that he's actually on Miz's team, assuming it's all an illusion. Back from commercial, Miz tags Truth in who goes after McDonagh. Truth hits him with a corkscrew crossbody and hits the splits in the middle of the ring, splashing McDonagh in the corner. McDonagh gains control, tying Truth up in the ropes. McDonagh tags in Mysterio who uses the 619. McDonagh tags back in and they remain in control throughout the commercial break until Miz gets the hot tag.

He goes after McDonagh and Mysterio, diving off the ropes with a crossbody. Truth and Mysterio argue on the apron about his position in the group. Meanwhile Miz delivers a bulldog to McDonagh. Mysterio breaks the pin. Miz shoves him out of the ring, McDonagh headbutts Miz. Truth tags himself in on behalf of the Judgment Day's team. They argue in the ring again and Mysterio and McDonagh tell him to go after Miz. Before he can collide with him, Miz steps out of the way causing some confusion. Miz uses it to his advantage, putting McDonagh into the Skullcrushing Finale for the win.

Awesome Truth were a tag team in WWE throughout 2011, facing teams like CM Punk and Triple H, Air Boom (Evan Bourne, AEW's Matt Sydal) and Kofi Kingston, John Cena and Zack Ryder, and John Cena and The Rock. They became a beloved team amongst fans with their in-ring chemistry and charisma and have rekindled the team a few times since the disbandment in 2011.