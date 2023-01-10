WWE Raw: Uncle Howdy Pulls a "Dark Knight Rises" While Confronting Alexa Bliss

Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, confronting Alexa Bliss for her actions from last week. Bliss cut a promo while standing on top of the commentary table, heavily indicating that she was reverting back to her dark persona from 2020-21. She claimed to be the one in charge and the true face of evil, not Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. After reveling in what she did to Bianca Belair last week, Bliss was interrupted by the imagery of a playground, the Wyatt logo and her actions at WrestleMania 37.

Howdy could then be heard saying "Do you feel in charge?" over and over, a nod to the line Tom Hardy's Bane delivered in The Dark Knight Rises. He then waved to Bliss from the entrance stage as the screen cut to black.

This story is developing...