WWE's Uncle Howdy Identity Possibly Revealed Ahead of WWE Raw

Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, he has been combatting the mysterious masked figure Uncle Howdy. While initially believed to be another persona of Wyatt's, Howdy appeared in the flesh on the Dec. 16 episode of SmackDown with Wyatt already in the ring, confirming the two were not the same person. And even though he was shrouded in darkness, a photo of Howdy's full face quickly began circulating online. Fans immediately came to the conclusion that Howdy is none other than Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, who was released by the company back in 2021 after being off TV for roughly a year.

That theory might have just been proven correct. Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select on Sunday afternoon that Dallas was spotted backstage at this week's Monday Night Raw, and tonight's episode just so happens to have a scheduled segment where Alexa Bliss will explain her recent actions. The former Women's Champion has been teasing a reformed alliance with Wyatt for weeks and snapped during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair last week when men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared at ringside.

Bliss has made it clear in numerous interviews that, while her initial run with Wyatt wasn't particularly well-received, she had an absolute blast playing the role.

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss told ComicBook leading up to WrestleMania 37 when Wyatt took on Randy Orton."And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

Wyatt's match with Orton wound up being his last before getting released in July 2021. He was brought back last October and has mostly been feuding with LA Knight. The two will meet in a "Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble later this month.