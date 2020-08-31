WWE Reveals How the No. 1 Contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship Will Be Determined on WWE Raw

✖

Drew McIntyre may be injured (in storyline), but the "Scottish Psychopath" is still scheduled to defend his WWE Championship at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 27. WWE is wasting no time in determining his next opponent, announcing a six-man mini-tournament on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show will feature three matches throughout the night — Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins — and the winners of each of those matches will compete in a triple threat later in the night. The winner of that match will become the new No. 1 contender.

Of the six Lee and Orton are the obvious front-runners for the spot. Orton may have lost to McIntyre at SummerSlam, but he gave the champ three Punt Kicks on last week's Raw and sent him to the hospital. Meanwhile, Lee was able to beat Orton in less than seven minutes on Sunday night at Payback, instantly solidifying himself as main event player. Rollins and Ziggler both have recent pay-per-view losses against McIntyre, while Mysterio is still selling the eye injury he suffered against Rollins back at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Who do you think will become the new No. 1 contender? Let us hear your pick down in the comments!

This week's Raw will also see Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax celebrate winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and feature more installments of Raw Underground.

Check out the full results from Sunday's Payback event below:

(Kickoff) The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

Big E def. Sheamus

Matt Riddle def. King Corbin

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Keith Lee def. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio def. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.