Mustafa Ali Returns to WWE Television on WWE Raw
After months of speculation, Mustafa Ali officially made the jump to Monday Night Raw this week to team with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet against MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin aka The Hurt Business. Early in the show Porter and Lashley revealed that Benjamin was the newest member of their faction by distracting R-Truth long enough for Benjamin to nail a surprise superkick and win the WWE 24/7 Championship. The three then made their way out to the ring and poked fun at how Apollo Crews wasn't able to defend his United States Championship at Extreme Rules.
Ricochet and Alexander then arrived, announcing they had someone else who thought Porter was "full of crap." Ali then arrived with his trademark mask and light-up glove. Prior to Monday, Ali had not appeared on WWE television since February, though many suspected he was the SmackDown hacker that started popping up on the Blue Brand around WrestleMania. That gimmick was inexplicably dropped over a month ago.
.@AliWWE is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/41Ypzig0Tc— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020
The commentators stated numerous times throughout the match that, despite his claims, Porter was still not officially the United States Champion.
Ali picked up the win for his team by hitting a 450 Splash on Porter.
Good to have you back, @AliWWE! 👏👏👏👏👏#WWERaw @KingRicochet @CedricAlexander pic.twitter.com/ADFX0M0GPA— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020
The former Cruiserweight celebrated his return on social media shortly after the win.
Built for the beef. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/InIvpsDIIm— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 21, 2020
