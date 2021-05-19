Every WWE Superstar Released on Wednesay

It's been one month since WWE cut ties with 10 WWE Superstars from the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown rosters. The reported reason behind the releases was budget cuts, and on Wednesday those same cuts reached the NXT roster and WWE Performance Center as a number of wrestlers, trainees and referees were let go by the company. You can see the full list of releases below. NXT's next major event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, takes place on June 13, 2021 inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Alexander Wolfe (Photo: WWE) The former NXT Champion lost a match to Killian Dain on this week's NXT and was promptly kicked out of the Imperium faction. He first started training at the WWE Performance Center in 2015, then joined a tag team with Sawyer Fulton (now Madman Fulton in Impact Wrestling) the following year. The two then joined Eric Young and Nikki Cross as the faction Sanity, which found ample success in NXT before floundering on the SmackDown roster. Wolfe began appearing on NXT UK once the group was split up in 2019, then joined Walter's faction. You either stand with IMPERIUM, or you don't leave standing at all. #WWENXT @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner @TheWWEWolfe pic.twitter.com/6bvSu4b3xC — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021 prevnext

Ezra Judge Real name Ezekwesiri "EJ" Nduka Jr., signed with WWE after an April 2019 tryout. He previously played football at Sam Houston State and in the Canadian and Arena Football Leagues, then became an IFBB professional bodybuilder. I may be down but never OUT...

Bent but not DESTROYED... The GRIND continues. #BUILTFORTHIS I didn’t come this far .. JUST TO COME THIS FAR. Until next time. Thank you all. Love you all. I’ll be back. — Ezra Judge (@Ezra_Judge) May 19, 2021 prevnext

Skyler Story (Photo: WWE) Best known for her time in SHINE, EVOLVE Impact Wrestling as Brandi Lauren, Story signed with WWE back in mid-2020. She only appeared in one match, a No. 1 contender's battle royal for the NXT Women's Championship, in September 2020. prevnext

Vanessa Borne Borne signed with WWE in 2016 and had reportedly been called up to the main roster in 2020 after signing a new contract with the company. However, her debut on either Raw or SmackDown never happened. prevnext

Jessamyn Duke (Photo: WWE) As a member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA, Duke signed with WWE in 2018 alongside Marina Shafir. She had not wrestled a match since an NXT live event in December 2019 (though she did compete on Raw Underground last year) and had pivoted to helping with Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel over the past year. So everyone understands, @UpUpDwnDwn is a group effort. It isn’t just me. There are so many talented and incredible people involved who give me(you) their time because they are kind and want to show everyone the people they really are. That’s my family. — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 19, 2021 prevnext