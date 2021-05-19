WWE Reportedly Fires Controversial NXT Referee Drake Wuertz

✖

WWE has reportedly cut ties with controversial NXT referee Drake Wuertz, according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, "Word among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center is that referee Drake Wuertz has been let go. I've reached out to WWE for a confirmation on this, and clarity on the situation." Fellow referee Jake Clemons was reportedly let go as well.

Wuertz had been at the center of controversy in recent months, starting back in November when he was accused of supporting both Q-Anon and the Proud Boys. In recent weeks he gave speeches both a County Commissioner's meeting and a Seminole County Public Schools board meeting arguing against children wearing masks in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba then followed up the report with his own.

In the past 3 weeks, multiple WWE and NXT Superstars told me they believed Drake Wuertz was racist, and felt uncomfortable around him at the WWE Performance Center. One noted they even felt odd with him reffing closed-door matches at the PC. This seemed like it was inevitable. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 19, 2021

Wuertz, previously an independent wrestler, joined WWE in 2014 and was at one point NXT's head referee. PWInsider reported last week about the growing concern with the company regarding his behavior.

"A number of WWE talents and staff have expressed concern for Wuertz's actions in recent weeks and a number have pointed to last night's speech as reason for the company to step in, with one source citing a 'pattern of behavior that is becoming increasingly concerning,'" Mike Johnson wrote on May 12.

This story is developing...