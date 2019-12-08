WWE Releases Sin Cara From Contract

Sin Cara, real name Jorge Arias, announced via Twitter on Sunday that he had been officially granted his release from the WWE. The announcement comes less than a month after the former NXT Tag Team Champion requested his release from the company. His statement read, “As of today I have been granted my release from WWE. Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure.” WWE then released its own statement, confirming his departure and wishing him “all the best in his future endeavors). Arias was originally signed to WWE in 2009 and worked as Hunico, Sin Cara and Sin Cara Negro before officially taking over the mantel as Sin Cara in 2013.

Though WWE has been strict about not granting release requests throughout most of 2019, this marks the comapny’s second release in the past month. Back on Nov. 21 the company confirmed it had released NXT wrestler Jordan Myles, also known as ACH.

Cara wrestled a handful of times on Monday Night Raw in recent months, consistently losing to Andrade. He wrote in his public statement that while he was grateful for the opportunity to work for the promotion, he felt he wasn’t being valued.

“Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions I have had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release,” a portion of his statement read. “Since I was a child, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have taken decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. There are 20 long years of experience and total dedication to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am stuck in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent,” he continued. “I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am.”