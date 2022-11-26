WWE Report Reveals Major Injury Update on Randy Orton

Many are hopeful to see a return to the ring for WWE's Randy Orton, but a new report suggests that his return is still a ways out. Orton was injured in May of this year, and some thought he might be back sometime later this year, but a report from Fightful Select states that Orton required a fusion in his lower back, and though the surgery has already taken place, they aren't sure of when. It is expected to keep him out of action for a significant amount of time, but some they've spoken to in WWE have said they would be fortunate to have him back after the length of his career and the significance of the injury.

Some in the company say that when he was hurt initially, Orton insisted he would eventually return, but as of now there aren't any plans in WWE creative for him and no timetable fo this return. Orton hasn't addressed the surgery or a timetable for his return either, though his wife did post a picture of him after the operation.

Orton was injured during the Raw Tag Team Championships match alongside RKBro teammate Riddle where they faced The Usos where they would ultimately drop the Titles to The Bloodline. That would make them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and ever since they've held those Titles.

Riddle would then face Reigns, and according to reports at the time Orton was supposed to face Reigns as well at a premium live event, but his injury required a change to that plan. Riddle has since entered into singles feuds with Seth Rollins, and it appears that he will be on a longer singles run if Orton is indeed out for a while longer.

We wish Orton all the best, and hopefully, he will get to return to the ring at some point down the line when and if he is 100% healthy without serious risk of re-injury.

Up next for WWE is Survivor Series War Games, and you can find the full card below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Mystery Partner vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor