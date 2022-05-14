WWE Reveals Epic Clash at the Castle Poster

✖

WWE recently revealed its first major stadium event in the U.K., and it will be the upcoming Clash at the Castle, which is set to take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales. The event takes place in September, but WWE is already kicking off the marketing push, including the release of what can only be described as an unforgettable poster. It's probably going to be loved and disliked in equal measure, but I can't help but love its epic and over-the-top aesthetic, looking like something that might grace the cover of a WWE version of First Knight. You can check it out for yourself in the post below.

The poster features Drew McIntyre in a close-up towards the front, and you can also see Angela, his trademark sword, but then you also see the faces of several other WWE Superstars in the sword all lined up. That includes Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Edge, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins, who is of course mid-laugh at the very top.

WWE Clash at the Castle exclusive hotel and fan experience packages are available THIS TUESDAY at 12 PM BST/7 AM ET! #WWECastle @visitwales @principalitysta



Get the full details and make sure you don't miss out ▶️ https://t.co/yxFx9DPBoG pic.twitter.com/9oZ9SPG4TE — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2022

Then you see the castle in the background but in front of it is a wrestling ring with Roman Reigns inside it, setting up for the Superman Punch. Throw in the logo at the top and the details at the bottom and it makes for one of the most interesting posters WWE has produced in recent years. Not going to lie, if the whole event has this style of presentation, I'm suddenly far more excited for the event as a whole. All you need is some armor and a few horses to really complete it.

McIntyre revealed broke the news of Clash at the Castle during their London live event, telling the crowd "The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can't wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get."

McIntyre was also recently in Nashville, Tennessee to meet with Special Olympics athletes at the Centennial Sports Complex. McIntyre works as a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador, and during his visit, he led the athletes in several exercises and spoke with them ahead of the Special Olympics USA Games this June. McIntyre has had the chance to do some fun things in WWE, but his work with Special Olympics athletes is by far one of his favorite parts.

"It's one of my favorite parts of life," McIntyre said. "One of my favorite parts of, don't even call it the job, it's just such a thrill and a privilege to be lucky enough to work with Special Olympics, to work with the athletes, my whole life. I give a lot of speeches at the end of them and I'll reiterate it's true. I've always dreamed of being a wrestler, being the champion, holding up the title. And as I got older and realized the power WWE Superstars have, we can truly make a difference in people's lives and the real stuff, no matter what you think of wrestling, this stuff is real. And this is something that's real to me and truly makes a difference, makes them happy. But selfishly, it makes me happy at the same time, it gives me such a great perspective on things."

Let us know what you think of the Clash at the Castle poster in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!